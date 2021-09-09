TAOS — Taos County resident Aram Montoya was sentenced to life in prison plus 21 years after pleading guilty late last week to his role in the 2019 death of 30-year-old Joseph Morgas of Ranchos de Taos and stabbing his wife last year.
Montoya’s plea to several charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated battery, completes one part of a complicated, yearlong investigation into Morgas’ slaying.
After Montoya was arrested on a charge of battering his wife, Desiree Lensegrav, a year ago, he implicated himself in Morgas’ death and told authorities Lensegrav had convinced him to kill the man because she was in a dispute with him. Morgas was reported missing in 2019. Montoya helped investigators find his burned and buried remains last year not far from Ranchos de Taos.
Under Montoya’s plea deal, the court dismissed charges of tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit murder in Morgas’ slaying and a second aggravated battery charge and assault charge in the stabbing case.
Several members of Morgas’ family made statements to the court during Montoya’s hearing Aug. 26. “It’s my wish that every day he remember the evil and horrible deed he committed because I know I will,” Morgas’ mother said.
Montoya also addressed the court. “I’m here and I’m willfully taking my sentence because I deserve it. And I probably deserve a lot more than that. If I could take my life to give his back to you guys, I would,” he said.
Montoya’s lawyer, Herman Chico Gallegos, said his client’s admission of guilt and decision not to pursue a jury trial were unusual.
He said he had “lost sleep” over Montoya’s wish to accept full responsibility.
Due to the “unusual nature of his decision, competency was on my mind as his counsel,” Gallegos said, adding it became clear to him that Montoya was competent in making his decision.
After the plea hearing, prosecutor Cosme Ripol told Morgas’ family “the real villain is trying to avoid responsibility.” He was referring to Lensegrav. “We’re not done yet.”
Taos County Undersheriff Steve Miera said he was pleased with the outcome of the case. He acknowledged Montoya accepting guilt was “a little bit unusual.” But, he said, “In this case, justice was served.”
He said he believes the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will pursue charges against Lensegrav “head on.”
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lensegrav confirmed most of Montoya’s account of the homicide but claimed her plan had been to kidnap and assault Morgas rather than kill him.
She is set to face a jury trial Sept. 27.
