TAOS — Taos County sheriff's deputies Friday night arrested 46-year-old Julian Sandoval on suspicion of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Ramona Marie Sandoval, also 46, at the couple's home on Los Cordovas Road south of Taos.
Julian Sandoval was held Monday at the Taos County jail on a charge of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery and assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a household member, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
He was arraigned Monday morning in Taos County Magistrate Court.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about the incident, the affidavit says, but it does not specify who placed the call. When they arrived at the home, Sandoval told them his "girlfriend came at him with a baseball bat and that he shot her," the affidavit says.
Although the couple have the same last name, Taos County Undersheriff Steve Miera said Julian Sandoval did not refer to Ramona Marie Sandoval as his wife.
Deputies found her lying dead on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to her chest, the affidavit says. A representative with the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator arrived at the scene and confirmed she had died of the injury.
Because there were no other witnesses, Miera said, the investigation is likely to take some time to complete.
