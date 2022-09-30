Jeremiah Rael

Jeremiah Rael

A Taos County man accused of strangling his girlfriend in June was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting her.

Jeremiah Rael, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 44-year-old Brandi Davis, whose body was found by a neighbor's grandchildren outside a home in Talpa where the couple had been living together, court records show.

Davis' death comes nearly three months after the previous charges against Rael were dropped.

Popular in the Community