TAOS — Taos County authorities are investigating the jail's third inmate death in the last month.
Luis Eliceo Otero, 40, was found suspended from a vent Sunday in the facility's booking area, officials said in a news release.
Jail guards found Otero around 4:15 p.m. Sunday while performing a routine check, the statement said. More staffers were summoned, and they arrived with medical staff, who cut Otero down and attempted to resuscitate him. By 5:05 p.m., CPR and other efforts were ceased, as the responders determined Otero had died.
Otero was being held on a bench warrant from Kansas and was arrested by Taos police on suspicion of resisting, evading and obstructing an officer, as well as possession of a controlled substance.
The Taos County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator are investigating his death.
Undersheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Otero's death is believed to be a suicide, but a medical investigator will determine the official cause of death.
Two detainees were found dead at the jail last month.
Ezekiel Martinez, 34, was found dead April 17, and Melquiades Rael, 46, was found dead six days later, shortly after he had been booked at the facility. The causes of death in those cases are pending completion of investigations by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
Martinez was a key witness in a homicide case who had accepted a plea deal that required him to testify against four other defendants, who also were housed at the jail.
Hogrefe said the sheriff’s office found no evidence of foul play in his death.
Surveillance video of Martinez’s cell showed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia, which the undersheriff said he believes may have contributed to Martinez’s death.
Rael was found dead in his isolation cell two days after he was booked into the jail.
Amid the string of inmate deaths, Taos County officials have said they are planning to implement devices at the jail called Life Bands to monitor inmates' vital signs. The wrist-worn devices will keep track of the oxygen levels and heart rates of medically at-risk detainees.
“Our medical staff is pretty on it and do their best to help,” jail Director Michael Garcia said earlier this month, “but this is another tool to help them. ... Minutes — in a medical emergency — matter, so that would send us an alert immediately.”
This story was originally published in The Taos News, a sister paper of The Santa Fe New Mexican.