TAOS — Taos County authorities are investigating the jail's third inmate death in the last month.

Luis Eliceo Otero, 40, was found suspended from a vent Sunday in the facility's booking area, officials said in a news release.

Jail guards found Otero around 4:15 p.m. Sunday while performing a routine check, the statement said. More staffers were summoned, and they arrived with medical staff, who cut Otero down and attempted to resuscitate him. By 5:05 p.m., CPR and other efforts were ceased, as the responders determined Otero had died.

This story was originally published in The Taos News, a sister paper of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Recommended for you