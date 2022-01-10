TAOS — Taos County officials are investigating after a detainee at the Taos County jail was found dead in his bunk around 6:45 a.m. Jan. 5.
Nicholas Herrera, 31, of Ignacio, Colo., “was found unresponsive by detention personnel” during their regular 30 minute medical checks, said a news release from the county. “The in-house medical staff was called immediately and arrived to find detention personnel checking for any vitals.”
The county said they followed traditional procedures, contacting the local emergency medical services, law enforcement and the state Office of the Medical Investigator. Detention Director Danny Garcia was also on scene as investigations began.
Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene and had no known medical history.
The official cause of death is currently under investigation.
