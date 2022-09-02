The stretch of N.M. 522 from its junction with U.S. 64 in Taos County to the Colorado state line was officially designated the “Senator Carlos R. Cisneros Memorial Highway” on Thursday.

New Mexico Department of Transportation officials, elected officials and friends and family of the late senator gathered Thursday in Questa for the dedication.

Cisneros served as a Taos County commissioner and then as a state senator representing Taos and other Northern New Mexico counties for more than three decades.

