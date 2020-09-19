TAOS — A 26-year-old man who spent most of the last decade in and out of the Taos County jail or on the run from law enforcement has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
At a probation revocation sentencing hearing held remotely Monday, state District Judge Jeff Shannon ordered the maximum sentence imposed by a plea agreement Rafael Orozco violated in October 2019 after absconding from Delancey Street, a drug treatment facility at Ohkay Owingeh.
The plea deal offered Orozco the chance to complete two years at the facility in exchange for pleading guilty to three felonies filed in three separate cases: battery upon a health care worker, a fourth-degree felony filed in 2016, when he was accused of battering his girlfriend, newborn baby and a health care worker at Holy Cross Medical Center; aggravated battery upon a peace officer, when Orozco attacked a female jailer in 2017; and aggravated battery, for hitting another detainee roughly 40 times in the head in March at the Taos County jail.
Before he was brought back to the jail in April, Orozco picked up two additional cases charging him with violent felonies — one on suspicion of kidnapping and raping a woman in Española and another on suspicion of kicking a Taos County sheriff's deputy in the head during his arrest. Both cases are still pending.
"Mr. Orozco has earned his sentence and deserves immediate shipment to the Department of Corrections," said Deputy District Attorney Cosme Ripol.
Orozco's prison sentence was extended from an original six years under the New Mexico habitual offender statute, which can lengthen a sentence by an additional four years for every prior felony conviction an offender has on his or her record in the last 10 years. Orozco has three prior felonies, two of which made the time frame. Just under five months will be deducted from his sentence for time he has served this year in the county jail awaiting sentencing.
Orozco's attorney, Art Bustos, asked Judge Shannon to consider instead sentencing Orozco to a statutory minimum sentence of four years. He asked whether Ripol was aware that Orozco suffered from sexual abuse he endured as a child.
Shannon said sending Orozco to prison was the only way he felt he could protect the community and ensure Orozco received the services he needs.
Orozco, who appeared on a video from the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility, said he would "be out some day" and would become "somebody worse" in prison, where he said drugs were more readily available than "on the streets."
"I'll see you guys in a couple years," he said, in what the District Attorney's Office described in a news release this week as a "thinly veiled threat."
