Moments after the crash, a patrol car, driven by Deputy Jeffrey Vargas, rolled into a curb, kicking up a cloud of dust. The other car, driven by Virginia Mondragon of Ranchos de Taos, came to an immediate halt in the middle of the intersection upon impact.
TAOS — The Taos County Sheriff's Office has issued two citations to one of its deputies after finding he was traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone in Taos earlier this month before colliding with a vehicle attempting to turn left at an intersection.
Deputy Jeffrey Vargas was cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt following the April 11 crash at the intersection of Este Es Road and Paseo del Pueblo Sur, the sheriff's office said.
Virginia Mondragon, who was driving the vehicle struck by Vargas' patrol vehicle, was cited for careless driving, the agency said.
Mondragon was attempting a left turn from Paseo del Pueblo Sur onto Este Es at 6:12 p.m. when Vargas, traveling on Paseo Pueblo del Sur, went through the intersection at high speed in an effort to make it through before the light turned red. Mondragon might have had a similar goal, according to the sheriff's office, although high speed was not a factor on her part.
Security footage from Ace Hardware shows Mondragon slowly making a left turn, possibly assuming the oncoming deputy would stop as they light turned red. However, the deputy kept going and crashed into Mondragon.
Immediately after the collision, the light turned green for Este Es commuters, meaning Mondragon and Vargas both likely had a red light at the time, despite previous reports from the sheriff's office that the light was still green when the drivers entered the intersection.
According to the crash data box from Vargas' patrol vehicle, the accelerator was at 100% about 2 seconds before the crash, and he had been traveling at 75 mph.
Mondragon was found to have had alcohol in her system, although it was below the legal limit for driving. She said in a statement included in Deputy Dominic Lopez's report she did not recall seeing any oncoming traffic as she tried to turn left on a green light, adding Vargas' vehicle “came out of nowhere.”
Vargas said in a statement he had been driving home in the passing lane on Paseo del Pueblo Sur when Mondragon began making a left turn. He attempted to merge into the right lane to avoid a collision, he said. Vargas tested negative for alcohol and controlled substances after taking breath and urine tests.
Mondragon and Vargas were both transported to Holy Cross Medical Center to receive treatment for injuries.
Sheriff Steve Miera said Vargas will remain on staff, and disciplinary actions in the case will be handled as an internal personnel matter.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.