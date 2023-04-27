Taos crash

Moments after the crash, a patrol car, driven by Deputy Jeffrey Vargas, rolled into a curb, kicking up a cloud of dust. The other car, driven by Virginia Mondragon of Ranchos de Taos, came to an immediate halt in the middle of the intersection upon impact.

 Courtesy image

TAOS — The Taos County Sheriff's Office has issued two citations to one of its deputies after finding he was traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone in Taos earlier this month before colliding with a vehicle attempting to turn left at an intersection.

Deputy Jeffrey Vargas was cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt following the April 11 crash at the intersection of Este Es Road and Paseo del Pueblo Sur, the sheriff's office said.

Virginia Mondragon, who was driving the vehicle struck by Vargas' patrol vehicle, was cited for careless driving, the agency said.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

