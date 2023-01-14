TAOS — As it undergoes major renovations a decade in the making, Taos County’s historic courthouse on Taos Plaza is beginning to return to its original state, with an architecturally correct torreón on each side of its facade and an interior more or less true to original plans.

Using architectural drawings from September 1932, workers are restoring the building to an approximation of its original floor plan and exterior, including an east-side alleyway with gates that will close it to the public after hours, said Taos County Project Manager Richard Sanchez.

He estimated the overhauled courthouse will reopen within 18 months.

