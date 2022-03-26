TAOS — Northern New Mexico could eventually become sandwiched between two ongoing wolf reintroduction programs.
While Taos County residents probably won’t hear those animals howling anytime soon, scientists have found the region would provide a suitable habitat for Mexican gray wolves and support connectivity to other wolf populations.
North of Taos County, a slim majority of Colorado voters approved a statewide ballot measure in 2020 that required the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to develop and implement a restoration and management plan for gray wolves on “designated lands” within the state.
A spokesperson for the commission said it is tracking a pack of eight gray wolves in Jackson County on the Colorado-Wyoming border.
Designated lands for the program “are defined in the statute as those lands west of the Continental Divide in Colorado that the commission determines are consistent with its plan to restore and manage gray wolves,” the spokesperson said. “However, it is not expected that wolves will stay within a specific boundary.”
Mexican gray wolves in the U.S. are not permitted outside the boundaries of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area, the northern boundary of which extends along Interstate 40 from Clines Corners to just east of Kingman, Ariz.
That area could be expanded north of I-40 in the future, leading to overlap and interbreeding between the two subspecies of gray wolf.
Allowing Mexican gray wolves to inhabit north-central New Mexico would help restore genetic diversity to the Mexican population, advocates say.
Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity, said scientists have identified three areas where Mexican gray wolves — and their genetic diversity — could thrive.
“One of them is in the current wolf population area of the Gila and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests and the Fort Apache reservation. Another was the Grand Canyon region, including the North Rim and the South Rim, and the third was the Southern Rocky Mountains, including the area around Taos and extending into southern Colorado,” Robinson said.
“The upshot from that is that, even though it’s my view that the Mexican gray wolf didn’t live in Northern New Mexico, there were closely related wolves, like the Southern Rocky Mountain wolf, that did live there. And this is a place where they could recover, including the very important genetic restoration they need,” he said. “That’s why we have proposed that Mexican wolves be introduced in southern Colorado.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it doesn’t have any authority over that decision.
“We are focused on the fulfillment of the requirements that we have under state statute and management of wildlife in Colorado,” the agency spokesperson said, adding the commission “has no management authority of any species in the state of New Mexico.”
The Fish and Wildlife Service said it’s too soon to know how the two programs in New Mexico and Colorado might interact and cooperate.
“The service has been in contact with Colorado Parks and Wildlife regarding their wolf reintroduction plans,” the Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson said. “The impacts of wolves released in Colorado on Mexican wolves will depend on a host of factors, including the success of the Colorado reintroduction, where Colorado chooses to release wolves, what subspecies Colorado chooses to utilize, dispersal patterns of wolves in Colorado, the size of the Mexican wolf population when the two populations interact, and many others.
“Once Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a final plan in place, the service will be able to evaluate management options to ensure recovery of Mexican wolves continues within the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area,” the spokesperson added.
Efforts already are underway to prepare for conflicts to arise between Northern New Mexico ranchers and wolves, a long-standing issue in southern areas of the state.
James Wanstall, a natural resources specialist with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture in Las Cruces, is working with several agencies to streamline the process for ranchers to receive compensation for cattle killed by wolves. He spoke at a Taos Soil and Water Conservation meeting last month, noting cattle depredation by wolves “is not just a problem in the Gila [National Forest],” where the wolf reintroductions began but also affects ranchers in the Cibola National Forest.
“There’s ranchers losing five, six, seven head of cattle in a two-week period,” he said. “This time of year, they’re losing pregnant females.”
As of the most recent report in October, the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field team had counted 95 confirmed cattle kills last year by wolves in New Mexico and Arizona, and three probable kills.
Wanstall said it can take up to two years for a rancher to get what some feel is too little monetary compensation — $900 for calves, $1,550 for cows, $3,500 for bulls and $1,100 for yearlings.
