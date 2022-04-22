A rafting guide heads down the Rio Grande toward the gorge bridge. The bridge has long been a site where people have taken their own lives. Now Taos County plans to install cameras and improve the railings.
TAOS — The Taos County Commission unanimously approved a resolution this week to invest a $150,000 state infrastructure grant in installation of cameras and railing improvements at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe has requested cameras for the bridge in the past and joined county commissioners in advocating for funding to purchase and install them.
The bridge long has been a place where people have taken their own lives. The bodies of people who jump from the bridge are not always recovered immediately, leading to lengthy investigations when they vanish.
Some cases, like that of Holly White, whose car was found parked by the gorge in May 2016, have never been resolved.
Authorities believe National Guardsman and Taos resident Juan Muñoz jumped to his death in late February 2021. His body was found three months later down the river.
Hogrefe has said cameras would help solve these cases much sooner.
"I was happy to get that appropriations money for cameras on the bridge," Hogrefe said. "It would be so helpful to have footage to know whether somebody jumped or were thrown over or what — to have that to know if it was suicide or other circumstances. I'm very anxious for that."
Hogrefe said he hopes $30,000 will go toward the cameras, which he said would include installation of a Wi-Fi network investigators could use to access the cameras remotely. He said he's hopeful the cameras will be up and running within 120 days, but noted the timeline hasn't been established.
The County Commission has not specified how funds would be used for railing improvements.
With an average of 2.5 deaths at the bridge each year, according to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, the bridge's 4-foot railings and lack of safety measures long have been a concern for county residents.
New Mexico had the fourth-highest age-adjusted suicide rate in the nation in 2019, according to state Department of Health, and Taos County has consistently recorded a suicide rate above the state average.
While proposals to raise the bridge's railings have been made over the years, no official action has been taken by the New Mexico Department of Transportation, which oversees the bridge, partly because any major structural modifications would cost millions of dollars and could add excess weight to the aging steel arch bridge.