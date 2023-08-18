TAOS — The New Mexico Environment Department has warned a Taos concrete manufacturer it faces more than $540,000 in fines for four air-quality violations it issued after inspections in May 2020.

The owners of Robert Medina and Sons Concrete and Sand, which operated for years without air-quality permits, argue it’s too late for the state agency to enforce the penalties due to a statute of limitations.

They have asked a hearing officer to dismiss the state’s claim and reduce the $209,000 permit fine — which includes daily penalties — to a one-time fine of no more than $15,000.

