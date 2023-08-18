TAOS — The New Mexico Environment Department has warned a Taos concrete manufacturer it faces more than $540,000 in fines for four air-quality violations it issued after inspections in May 2020.
The owners of Robert Medina and Sons Concrete and Sand, which operated for years without air-quality permits, argue it’s too late for the state agency to enforce the penalties due to a statute of limitations.
They have asked a hearing officer to dismiss the state’s claim and reduce the $209,000 permit fine — which includes daily penalties — to a one-time fine of no more than $15,000.
The company has produced, delivered and poured concrete, gravel and other products in the area since 1956. It was founded by World War II veteran and Bataan Death March survivor Robert Medina, who died in 2008.
Company board member Sarah Martinez, Medina’s daughter, argued through legal counsel at a hearing in May the state was incorrectly assessing the penalties, and they would have a negative effect on the business.
Martinez did not return messages seeking comment.
The state mailed letters to the owners of every concrete plant in New Mexico in 2006, alerting them to apply for either a construction permit or an air-quality permit for each batch plant.
Medina and Sons told the Environment Department it never received the letter. And until a complaint was forwarded from federal regulators to the state regarding “a strong odor of benzene” emitting from the concrete plant in 2020, the state never followed up.
The company, which applied for its air-quality permit in February 2022 and received it in March, said in a case filing the Environment Department dropped the ball 15 years ago.
“The one-year statute of limitations began to run on Sept. 12, 2007, the date the Department required all [concrete batch plant] operators to apply for a GCP-5 or general permit, and Medina had not done so,” the company wrote in a March 21 motion to dismiss the claim.
“The Department would have become aware of the violation on Sept. 12, 2007, when Medina, as a [concrete batch plant] operator, failed to apply for a permit as required. Accordingly, the Division was required to issue a compliance order for this violation no later than Sept. 12, 2008.”
An administrative law judge assigned to the case found in April that state regulators failed to issue a violation notice to Medina and Sons for “failure to apply for and obtain a permit” within a year of when inspectors discovered the business didn’t have one and dismissed the count, a decision the state appealed.
An Environment Department spokesperson told The Taos News the company’s penalties may be adjusted after further review. The spokesperson said permits are required for “facilities constructed or modified after Aug. 18, 1972. If a facility was constructed prior to that date, there is no regulatory requirement to obtain an air permit.”
