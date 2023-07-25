TAOS — A proposal by a member of the Home Rule Charter Commission to raise the minimum wage in the town of Taos to $25 per hour has raised the ire of business owners, who showed up in force at a commission meeting earlier this month.
“This is one that can ruin local businesses in Taos,” Billy Romero, owner of Rio Grande Propane, told the commission July 13.
The owners of Michael’s Kitchen, Alley Cantina, Manté’s Chow Cart and Taos Lifestyle also weighed in on the wage proposal.
Romero asked the commission to preclude a Taos-specific minimum wage by adding a provision to its draft charter “saying that minimum wage will not exceed what the state or federal government is mandating at the time.”
The minimum hourly wage standard was included in a draft municipal charter composed by Commissioner Vince Bowers in May. Bowers said at the time the document was intended to serve as a template to help the commission formulate the charter it must submit to the Town of Taos Council by Aug. 8.
“We believe in the right to a living wage of $25 per hour for all hourly employees, including service personnel,” Bowers’ draft states.
A revised draft charter submitted by Kit Carson Electric Cooperative CEO and Commission Chairman Luis Reyes in June dispensed with a specific wage, however.
“A local economy is critical to a healthy and prosperous community,” the updated document states. “The governing body shall, as guiding principles, strive to support local business, a strong local entrepreneurial spirit, and an enduring local economy that recognizes the rights of all to earn a living wage.”
Manté Chacon noted the change to a higher wage would have an effect on workers as well as businesses.
He said he asked his employees what they thought about a $25 minimum wage.
“Their initial thought is like, wow, $25 — that’s cool,” Chacon said. “And then they think about it, ‘Well, then we’ll be spending more money.’ A lot of these people, they’re, you know ... it’s expensive to live in Taos, and they do get some kind of assistance. Well, they would no longer qualify for that.”
Chacon noted many families in Taos rely on entitlement programs like SNAP — the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps — and Medicaid, for which they would be unlikely to qualify making $25 an hour.
“So, even though there’s more money on their check, they’re actually losing out,” he said. “So, we’ll not only be hurting our business owners, but we’ll be hurting our community as well.”
No employees shared their perspective during the meeting.
Derek Apodaca said Michael’s Kitchen might not survive if it had to pay all of its employees $25 per hour, while Alley Cantina co-owner Jessica Hiemenz said it would be unrealistic to start a brand-new employee, especially a teenager starting their first job with no experience, at such a high wage.
“There’s no way that we would be able to succeed unless we’re going to be charging $30 for a hamburger,” Hiemenz added.
Members of the Home Rule Charter Commission, appointed Feb. 14, are tasked with writing a town charter, which, if accepted by the Town Council and approved by voters, would make Taos the 13th home rule or charter municipality in the state.
Under home rule, Taos would gain the ability to formulate its own ordinances, policies and procedures for governing beyond what is laid out in the state Municipal Code, with the caveat nothing can be written into a charter or enacted by the Town Council in contravention of state statute.
Commissioner Jacob Caldwell said at the July 13 meeting “imposing a minimum wage was, as far as I know, never something that this committee was going to take on. It’s not something that a committee like ours should take on.”
Commission Vice Chair Eugene Sanchez agreed it wouldn’t be appropriate to include a minimum wage in the charter.
Mayor Pascual Maestas, who did not attend the meeting, said such policy decisions are better left out of the charter.
“I would respectfully request that the commission leave such controversial items out of the charter for several reasons,” Maestas wrote in comments read into the record. “First, should a charter be passed without a minimum wage provision, the council would not be precluded from establishing a minimum wage through ordinance in the future.
“Second,” he continued, “a minimum wage provision in the charter would be difficult to amend,” because “as you know, charter amendments require voter approval.”
According to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, a single individual with no children must make at least $16.36 to pay basic bills, buy groceries, gas up their car and afford rent, among other necessities.
“I didn’t get the $25 number from any one place,” Bowers told The Taos News. “It was a somewhat arbitrary number, loosely based on what other communities are doing, to get the conversation going.”
Bowers said he will continue to push “to put as much into the charter draft that I think is in the best interests of Taos.”
despite indications from most of his fellow commissioners that they would not support a specific minimum wage in the charter.