TAOS — A proposal by a member of the Home Rule Charter Commission to raise the minimum wage in the town of Taos to $25 per hour has raised the ire of business owners, who showed up in force at a commission meeting earlier this month.

“This is one that can ruin local businesses in Taos,” Billy Romero, owner of Rio Grande Propane, told the commission July 13.

The owners of Michael’s Kitchen, Alley Cantina, Manté’s Chow Cart and Taos Lifestyle also weighed in on the wage proposal.

