TAOS — Morgan Sanders, a massage therapist and owner of a local landscaping business in Taos, died of a suspected suicide at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge on April 9, her family has confirmed. She was 37.
A team from the Taos County Sheriff's Office recovered Sanders' body about a half-mile downriver from the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge on Monday and was still awaiting results of an investigation by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.
Sanders' vehicle was parked near the bridge, and local kayakers found her body while rafting downriver.
Sanders was born in Amarillo, Texas, according to an obituary provided by her family.
After she graduated from Tascosa High School in 2001 and the University of Texas at Austin in 2005, Sanders spent years traveling throughout the West and Southwest. She made trips to Aspen and Boulder, Colo., and Santa Fe and eventually settled in Taos.
According to her Facebook page, she attended Southwest Acupuncture College in 2014 and the Santa Fe School of Massage in 2016.
Sanders became the owner of Stone Fruit Garden, a Taos landscaping company focused on sustainable cultivation, in September 2018.
Her family said she had a passion for the outdoors.
"She loved living and working in the mountains," her family wrote in her obituary, which said she "loved to snow ski, hike, camp, run, paint, dig in the dirt and grow flowers and vegetables. She loved all animals, especially dogs. As an avid runner, she completed a half-marathon, two full marathons and an ultramarathon."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
