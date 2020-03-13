Taos has joined Santa Fe and Albuquerque in banning single-use plastic bags.
The Taos News reported the town council this week also voted to rid the community of plastic straws and stir sticks as well as Styrofoam boxes.
A unanimously approved ordinance gives businesses three months to switch from plastic bags and Styrofoam containers to other material.
The council allowed six months before the ban on straws and stir sticks takes effect.
Fast-food franchise owners told councilors they have to buy from their distributors' lists of goods and would check to see if compostable or eco-friendly options are available.
The council voted to remove a proposed 10-cent fine per plastic bag.
"I really don't think this is about the plastic bags," Councilor Nathaniel Evans said. "I think this is about changing habits."
Plastic bags used to pick up after dogs or for wrapping newspapers were exempted from the ban.
Some businesses are already moving away from plastic items. The Albertsons supermarket in Taos no longer provides plastic bags for customers and other stores encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags.
Business owner Luela Chacon was among opponents of the ordinance.
"I remember when I was a little girl and we were all using paper bags and then we stopped because we wanted to save the trees," she said. "So are we going to go back to paper bags and have another problem with the trees?"
The advocacy group Plastic Free Taos said it will pass out cloth bags for community members to use.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister paper of The New Mexican.
