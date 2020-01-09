TAOS — Taos County sheriff’s deputies, along with Taos Ski Valley authorities and other agencies, are searching for a 72-year-old man reported last seen Jan. 2.
Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a statement that the Taos County Sheriff’s Office took a report Monday when the family of John McCoy reported they had not heard from him for several days.
McCoy, from Maryland, frequently visits the Taos area and is a recreational skier, Hogrefe said.
Deputies went to McCoy’s seasonal residence in the El Prado area but did not find him or his vehicle.
Working with Taos Ski Valley officers and other agencies, deputies located McCoy’s blue Subaru parked in one of the Taos Ski Valley parking lots. His season ski pass had been scanned Jan. 2, but his whereabouts cannot be accounted for since that day, Hogrefe said.
“We fear the worst could have happened and collectively are still looking for Mr. McCoy,” Hogrefe said.
Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 575-758-2216.
A version of this story first appeared on the website of The Taos News, a sister paper to The New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.