TAOS — Around Taos, Rob Nightingale is known for his dark, evocative paintings and as the longtime owner of Wilder Nightingale Fine Art.
His name began appearing on national news sites Monday after he posted videos of an Amtrak crash and derailment in Missouri that killed four people and injured about 150.
One live video, which has been watched more than 50,000 times and was picked up by numerous news outlets, shows Nightingale and other passengers sitting atop an overturned Amtrak sleeper car following the crash. A few seconds in, a train worker comes into view. "You alright? You alright, folks?" he asks.
Nightingale says, "Yes, sir."
He told The Taos News he was rattled, but uninjured. "In a bus now going to a school," he wrote via Facebook Messenger. "Kinda [in] shock."
The Southwest Chief, which runs between Los Angeles and Chicago, struck a truck at a public crossing near Mendon, Mo., at 12:42 p.m., according to local officials. At a news conference, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person in the truck and two people on the train are among the deceased. Authorities announced another train passenger death Tuesday afternoon. None of the victims have been identified.
Many passengers were taken to local medical facilities for care. About 275 passengers and 12 crew members had been onboard.
Passengers included 16 youths and eight adults from two Boy Scout troops who were traveling home to Appleton, Wis., as well as high school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kan., who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago.
The state highway patrol reported a total of seven cars left the track following the crash, which occurred at an "uncontrolled railway crossing," which means the flow of traffic isn't managed by a stop sign, crossing gate or other form of traffic control device.
According to a report from the Federal Railroad Administration, the crossing did not have any prior accidents but was due for safety improvements.
In January, the Missouri Department of Transportation submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration its “State Freight & Rail Plan.” It included a list of proposed improvements, including the installation of lights and gates, along with roadway improvements.
The project was estimated at $400,000. Typically, the federal government would pay 80 percent and the county 20 percent.
Local residents have complained the overgrowth of brush and the steep incline from the road to the tracks makes it hard to see oncoming trains, some of which pass by at 90 mph.
Nightingale boarded the train in Lamy with a final destination of Chicago, his hometown, which he has visited by rail twice a year for the past eight years, he said.
Before the crash, Nightingale said he had just started to doze off before taking lunch in the dining car, when he felt a "jolt."
"The train was moving back and forth like they normally do, but when I felt the gravel underneath the train, I knew we were off," Nightingale said in a phone interview Monday. "And then it was like slow motion. It started to tilt on my side, and the dirt was piling up against my window. I shimmied myself up against the wall on the side of the room because I was afraid the glass would smash and I’d get all cut up and stuff. It stopped, and then we just sat there and it was silent."
Another video Nightingale posted to Facebook shows him inside the overturned car as he and others look for a way out amid broken glass and dust. He said he saw the legs of other passengers as they were climbing through an opening and followed them to safety.
Outside, along the train tracks, Nightingale said he could see the truck's detached wheel axle. "Then I saw the wife of the truck driver running up, and they stopped her and said she couldn’t go any further," he said.
School bus drivers took Nightingale and other passengers to Northwestern R-1 School in nearby Mendon.
"The whole community has been so nice," he said. "There's tons and tons and tons of food in the cafeteria."
It was the second Amtrak collision in as many days. Three people in a car were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into it in Northern California, authorities said.
An Amtrak train also derailed Sept. 25, 2021, west of Joplin, Mont., killing three people and injuring 50.
People have been injured or killed in at least six other accidents involving Amtrak trains since 2015. Last year, three people died and others were injured when an Amtrak derailed in north-central Montana as it traveled from Chicago to Seattle.
Amtrak Media Relations said in a prepared statement Monday "local authorities are currently assisting customers. Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs."
The crash remains under investigation.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report. This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.