TAOS — Taos Air announced Thursday it would resume flights between Taos Regional Airport and destinations in Southern California and Texas beginning July 1.
The nonstop, public charter flights will travel to Dallas; Austin, Texas; and Hawthorne-Los Angeles and Carlsbad-San Diego in California.
Taos Air began seasonal flights to cities in Texas in 2018, and in California in 2019. The airline, owned by the Taos Ski Valley resort, suspended its operations in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been hearing from travelers how eager they are to get back on Taos Air,” said Joe Zvada, director of aviation for Taos Ski Valley. “Visitors come to Taos to experience spiritual traditions, fine art, distinctive cuisine and the natural beauty of the landscape. As travel regains momentum, we know the experience Taos Air offers will be the perfect way to kick off a visit to Northern New Mexico.”
For more information, visit TaosAir.com or call 833-359-8267.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.