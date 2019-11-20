Taos Air will add flights to two southern California airports starting Jan. 9.
The two-aircraft airline owned by Taos Ski Valley will have Thursday, Saturday and Sunday/holiday flights between Taos Regional Airport and Hawthorne Municipal Airport, an executive airport 5 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport, and McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, north of San Diego.
There will be one roundtrip flight to each city, three days a week. One-way airfares range from $180 to $215. The southern California service continues through March 29.
Taos Air also is starting its second year of air service to Texas Dec. 19 with flights to Austin and Dallas.
