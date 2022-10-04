TAOS — As the man accused of killing Brandi Lee Davis awaited a pretrial hearing to determine whether he should remain held in the Taos County jail until his case is resolved, her family arrived Monday at her home in Talpa to gather her belongings.
Jeremiah Rael, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence after neighbors discovered Brandi Davis' body with a bullet wound to the head Thursday outside the home where the couple had lived in the tiny community near Ranchos de Taos.
It was a tragic ending for the life of a woman friends described as an "empath" and a "beautiful soul" despite the series of heartaches she had endured since her father's violent death wracked her childhood.
Davis’ brother, Cauy Davis of Lindrith, said he and his nephew, Davis’ son, Tristan Schultz, found her house on N.M. 518 ransacked.
“None of his things were there,” Cauy Davis said of Rael. “There is no trace of him. It’s kind of suspicious.”
Brandi Davis, 44, a mother of three, was shot less than four months after Rael was arrested on suspicion of strangling her in the parking lot of the Ohkay Hotel Casino north of Española. The charges were later dismissed.
Both Cauy Davis and Schultz said they were aware of domestic violence allegations against Rael before Brandi Davis' death and believe she had requested the battery charges be dropped in July so she could remain close to Rael’s 7-year-old son.
“We came and moved her out that day. She was terrified of him,” her brother said. “She really loved this guy's boy. She was deeply involved with this kid. She wanted to remain close to the child.”
Pictures posted on social media depict Brandi Davis and Rael with his son at birthday parties and football games, dressed in the regalia of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The photos tell the stories of opening presents on Christmas Day; making arts and crafts on Easter; the excitement of the boy's first day back to school; fishing trips; nights spent eating out; and a Super Bowl party with a table laden with food.
Cauy Davis said his sister loved to ride horses and hunt big game.
Friends said she was an avid skier and loved challenging ski course, hiking in the mountains and being in nature.
But Brandi Davis’ life, they said, was riddled with violence and heartbreak.
In 1990, her father, Freeman Davis, was also killed by a bullet to the head.
The Lindrith rancher and his wife, Georgi Davis, had gone to investigate potential poachers on their land when they encountered Edwin Arrietta, who was later convicted of fatally shooting Freeman Davis. Brandi Davis was 13 at the time, the eldest of three children.
Arrietta, who has since died, was imprisoned for seven years. Court records show he was charged with a multitude of violent crimes after his release.
“It traumatized my sister. I watched it firsthand with my own eyes,” Cauy Davis said. “My sister went into shock when my dad was murdered. She was never the same again. It seems like her growing up without her dad took a worse toll than it did on me and my brother. It just seemed like that little girl needed her daddy.”
Brandi Davis would go on to marry John Schultz of Lindrith at 17. She divorced him and later married his brother, Aaron Schultz. The couple began practicing as Jehovah’s Witnesses and had a son and two daughters. When their relationship fell apart, Davis was disfellowshipped from the church.
Before they divorced, Aaron Schultz was convicted of criminal sexual contact with a minor, court records show.
Davis' son said when he and his sisters — Carrie Ann Schultz and Lily Holt — became adults, they decided to sever their relationship with their mother because of her separation from the church.
“The last time I lived with her I was 14 or 15 years old,” said Tristan Schultz, who is now 26. “It was very difficult, and anytime I think about it, it fills me with a lot of regret. I think about the time we missed out on.”
Because his father's parents were Jehovah’s Witnesses, he said, his mother felt she needed to be baptized to create a sense of family.
“I think she rushed into it and didn’t think about it in that regard,” Tristan Schultz said. “We’re taught not to have too much contact with those who are disfellowshipped to keep the congregation clean and to give people motivation to come back and make things right.”
But Brandi Davis never returned to the church. Seven years after she divorced Aaron Schultz, she moved to Taos and married Carl Stewart, a local musician.
“We met, and I feel in love,” Stewart said. “She was a beautiful woman, and when she was happy, the angels sung and the world was a beautiful place. When she would flip to her dark side, hell hath no fury.”
Stewart said Davis was haunted by the loss of her children.
“The edicts of the church prevented her from speaking to them,” he said. “That was one of her deepest wounds. It kept her up at night, her inability to communicate with them on any level.”
Stewart’s description was of a woman tormented by her past and unable to deal with the lingering trauma of losing her father. On the anniversary of Freeman Davis' death in November, Brandi Davis shared her feelings on social media.
“I can’t believe I’ve had to live without your dear love and guidance for three decades,” she wrote. “I still miss you in my life everyday. The emptiness and tragedy still reverberate constantly as I battle PTSD daily. In all of that though, I still try to love others and be upright and moral just like you instilled in me to the age of just 13.”
While Stewart alleged Brandi Davis had abused him, court records show he was apprehended Jan. 26, 2021, and charged with aggravated battery in an incident that left her with a broken collarbone.
Stewart said the injury was caused by Davis’ own anger as she fell from a truck, and court records show the case was dismissed. But the records say Stewart admitted to grabbing her arm and pushing her to the ground. She later had surgery to repair the broken bone.
Cauy Davis said he doubts Stewart’s statements. “I think they had had some domestic stuff going on, but she was the one who was left with the broken bones,” her brother said.
Friends describe Brandi Davis as an effervescent and positive woman who wanted to save the world.
“When we met we immediately clicked,” said Melanie Clifford Morales of Corpus Christi, Texas, who became friends with Davis six years ago. “We’re both fixers, and we want to fix people. I felt like she was a bit of an empath as well.”
Morales said she last saw Davis on April 27, when she visited Corpus Christi with Rael. The reunion ended with Davis accusing Rael of physically assaulting her, Morales said. “She said he had grabbed her around the neck, and then someone called the police.”
Morales said the two talked while Rael cooled off in police custody.
“It always felt so good to be around her because she was always so calm. She had an aura around her,” Morales said. “She paid attention when you talked to her. I don’t know how anyone couldn’t love her.”
Sara Clayton of Bloomfield said she met Davis eight years ago when they were exotic dancers in Farmington.
Davis, who danced under the name "Justice," performed to pay her child support, Clayton said, and the two became fast friends.
“She was a little older than me, but what a wise and beautiful soul,” Clayton said. “She could impact your heart. She was a beloved friend and a wonderful person.
“She had a little apartment on Orchard Street in Farmington. She was one of those people you would never forget that would change your life forever in every way, give you a different perspective.”
Clayton said she became concerned when Davis canceled her second date with Rael and alleged he had thrown a cinder block into her car. “They had met online and started talking. She found out he lived a block away from her. It wasn’t long before he moved in. He had been living with his mom.
“Six months into it, she started talking about all the hell she was having with Jeremiah and all the crazy things she’d been through leading up to this tragedy," Clayton said. "She said they were going to try to work it out and make a life and forget about it.”
Tristan Schultz said his mother forgave his father and the two remained friends until his death last year. “I’m feeling a lot of grief and a lot of guilt,” he said. “We loved our mom so much.”
Cauy Davis said he thinks their father’s murder set the stage for his sister’s failed relationships.
“I think without her father figure there, she needed that attention from a man. That void in her life is something she always needed, even when that guy wasn’t a good guy. She always had that hole in her heart.”
The words ring true in Brandi Davis’ last letter to her father, the social media post in which she lamented his death.
“You put so much love and attention into me that even the last months of your life you were fine-tuning me to be an excellent driver and sharp shooting safe hunter," she wrote. “We never got to finish our lessons, but I had to find closure in my heart and mind. Your love has kept me going, and the thought of seeing you again touches me so deeply I hold it the closest to my heart of all hopes and wishes.”