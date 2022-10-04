TAOS — As the man accused of killing Brandi Lee Davis awaited a pretrial hearing to determine whether he should remain held in the Taos County jail until his case is resolved, her family arrived Monday at her home in Talpa to gather her belongings.

Jeremiah Rael, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence after neighbors discovered Brandi Davis' body with a bullet wound to the head Thursday outside the home where the couple had lived in the tiny community near Ranchos de Taos.

It was a tragic ending for the life of a woman friends described as an "empath" and a "beautiful soul" despite the series of heartaches she had endured since her father's violent death wracked her childhood.

Popular in the Community