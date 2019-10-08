Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Where: Balloon Fiesta Park, 4401 Alameda Blvd., west of Interstate 25 in Albuquerque
When: Through Saturday, Oct. 13
6 a.m. every day: Dawn Patrol flights
7 a.m. weekends: Mass ascension of balloons.
8 a.m. weekdays: Balloon competition flights
Cost: $10 general admission for morning and afternoon sessions
Learn more: For more information on the Balloon Fiesta and a full schedule of events, visit balloonfiesta.com.
