spotlight Photo feature Taking a slow stroll in Santa Fe Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Jul 25, 2022 Jul 25, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sarah Azibo of Albuquerque walks her 21-year-old pet Russian tortoise named Hagrid on Monday on the Plaza. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarah Azibo of Albuquerque walks her 21-year-old pet Russian tortoise named Hagrid on Monday on the Plaza. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesXfinity reports widespread internet outage in Santa Fe, Los AlamosReport on deadly Chimayó fire says girls 'could not have escaped'Alcohol’s toll high in New MexicoDinged door said to have led to shooting of woman in EspañolaState police seize $40,000 in fentanyl pills in Santa Fe bustTwo dead, third person missing in burn scar floodwaters'I have no desire to kill': Santa Fe crowd turns in guns for gift cardsHow do you spell dysfunction? Try GOPFire destroys $1.5 million home under construction near Tano RoadSanta Fe police seek suspect in downtown shooting Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat How do you spell dysfunction? Try GOP Phill Casaus A hunt for a rock star's past Building Santa Fe Another way to look at a water authority Ringside seat Man's civic crusade wanes as he tends to business