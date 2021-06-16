For those seeking some of the city’s most high-profile positions, the most important information on the job application is usually years of experience and relevant work history.
But someday, it might be their home address.
City Councilors Chris Rivera and Signe Lindell have introduced a resolution requiring the city manager, police chief and fire chief to live within 10 miles of city limits.
The resolution was scheduled for debate at Wednesday's Quality of Life meeting, but it was tabled after members of the city's Public Safety Committee raised concerns that it might negatively impact recruitment, promotional options and retention, Rivera said.
The resolution is intended to improve response times to emergency calls. There wasn't a specific event that prompted the resolution, said Rivera, a retired city fire chief, who characterized it as a proactive measure.
"When you have a big issue going on like other cities have, you want your top brass there making decisions as much as possible," Rivera said. "I know there are times when they will be on vacation or other things, but you want the people who are being paid the big dollars to be making the decisions."
City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill and police Chief Andrew Padilla issued a joint statement acknowledging the "unintended consequences" of the resolution.
Fire Chief Paul Babcock was unavailable for comment.
Mayor Alan Webber, who is also sponsoring the resolution, said the community wants city leaders to live close to or within city limits.
"What we’ve heard is that the proposal has now led to two different developments," Webber said in a statement. "One result is that we’ve started a conversation about this issue. Where should our top officials live? It’s not just police or fire chiefs. It’s the City Clerk, the head of Emergency Services and others who represent our community. That’s a conversation I’m eager to have."
In his statement, Webber tried to dispel any notion that the resolution was an attempt to target public safety leaders.
"This is an unintended consequence, and nothing could be further from the truth," Webber said. "What we do want is a constructive conversation with the community and our public health and safety leadership, police officers and firefighters, and other top managers about an issue that our residents care about."
Rivera said he was open to allowing city leaders to live farther than 10 miles away. But he believes the resolution wouldn't deter candidates from joining the police force, the fire department or city government.
"Some might get there," Rivera said, "but it's not going to be the majority of people."
Lindell couldn't be reached for comment.
Rivera said the council will revisit the issue at some point.
While the resolution might be seen as restrictive to some, government residency requirements are not uncommon across the country, especially in public safety positions.
Supporters of residency restrictions say having public safety personnel live close to the communities they serve improves community relations. Others argue residency policies have no positive effect on policing.
In 2019, just over a quarter of Santa Fe police officers lived within city limits, according to numbers provided by the city.
Recently, some of the country's largest cities have begun ditching or lightening their requirements.
From 1902 to 2014, Pittsburgh required all police officers to live within city limits. That requirement was struck down through arbitration to allow officers to live within 25 air miles of downtown Pittsburgh.
More recently, a bill meant to ditch residency requirements for officers in St. Louis was expanded at the state level to include all Missouri municipalities. The bill, which also bans officers from using chokeholds, is still awaiting Gov. Mike Parson's signature.
And for close to a century, Chicago has required officers to live within city limits. The policy is rarely enforced, however, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.