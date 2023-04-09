Harsh as it sounds today, there was a time when the death of a Black business enterprise signaled progress in race relations.
New Mexico is part of that story. It began in April 1946, a pivotal time in the Civil Rights Movement.
A legion of Black people and a handful of whites were busy campaigning to desegregate Major League Baseball. It hadn’t employed a single Black player in the 20th century.
At the same moment, a few entrepreneurs hoped to expand the reach of the Negro Leagues.
Almost no one had heard of the Seattle Steelheads or the Portland Rosebuds when those all-Black teams barnstormed through New Mexico and the Southwest for spring training.
Jesse Owens, an Olympic champion in track and field, owned the Rosebuds. To build up the gate for his fledgling team’s exhibitions, Owens put on a sideshow. He laced up his spikes between doubleheaders and raced against horses. That was the lot of a legendary Black athlete in a segregated country. Owens’ fast starts might enable him to outrun a racehorse across 100 yards. But could his new team go the distance as calls to desegregate Major League Baseball quickened?
Owens gambled on the long tradition of racism continuing in America’s most famous arenas.
Kenesaw Mountain Landis, who was commissioner of Major League Baseball from 1920 to 1944, had claimed no rule, written or unwritten, barred Black players from his league. That was false.
Terrific talents such as Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige and Monte Irvin hadn’t received an offer from any team in the major leagues. Their skill was apparent. So was the color of their skin.
The Negro Leagues were the only avenue to employment for these top-notch Black players. Their powerhouse teams had faithful followings in places such as Kansas City, Mo.; Newark, N.J.; Pittsburgh; Washington, D.C.; and Homestead, Pa.
Owens and other entrepreneurs saw money-making possibilities in untapped markets, leading them to establish the West Coast Baseball Association. It advertised itself as an enterprise open to every race, but the players were Black.
Abe Saperstein, founder of basketball’s Harlem Globetrotters, headed the Seattle franchise. In addition to Owens’ Portland-based club, the other teams were the San Francisco Sea Lions, Los Angeles White Sox, Oakland Larks and San Diego Tigers.
They traveled to the Southwest to introduce their brand and prepare for the season.
Tingley Park in Albuquerque hosted games between the San Francisco and Los Angeles franchises. Albuquerque’s white minor-league team, the Dukes, sponsored the games in return for a piece of ticket proceeds.
The Negro League clubs from Oakland and San Diego practiced primarily in Arizona. Owens and Saperstein sent their teams further east, to Juárez, Mexico and El Paso.
As this new Negro league emerged, a bigger change was brewing. The Brooklyn Dodgers had recruited established Negro league star Jackie Robinson from a Kansas City team and assigned him to their top farm club in Montreal. If Robinson, then 27, performed well, he would play for the Dodgers in 1947. But if he failed in Montreal, years might pass before a big-league team gave another Black player a chance.
Owens understood racism, at home and abroad. He had destroyed Adolf Hitler’s claim of Aryan supremacy in the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin by winning four gold medals.
Never did Owens expect Hitler to shake his hand. But Owens liked to point out President Franklin D. Roosevelt didn’t send him a congratulatory telegram, much less invite the most dominant Olympian to the White House.
Segregation seemed entrenched, and no Major League Baseball teams were based on the West Coast in the 1940s. Owens and other owners of the newly formed Negro league saw their opening.
As business models go, their venture might have had promise. But Negro league baseball never had a chance in its new locations, even with an experienced promoter in Saperstein and a celebrity in Owens.
The West Coast Baseball Association collapsed after two months. Nearly 3,000 miles away, Robinson was in the midst of a strong season in Montreal.
True to their word, executives of the Dodgers promoted Robinson in 1947, ending segregation in the big leagues.
Robinson won the first rookie-of-the-year award and helped the Dodgers to the World Series, where they lost in seven games to the New York Yankees. He was on his way to a hall-of-fame career.
His arrival in Brooklyn started a slow movement that would put all Negro leagues out of business.
One established league disbanded a year after Robinson’s ascent to the Dodgers. A second Negro league saw its talent base decline because of racial progress. It folded in 1960.
Owens was right about the West Coast’s potential. The Dodgers abandoned Brooklyn in the late ’50s for a lucrative deal in Los Angeles, and the New York Giants moved to San Francisco.
Honest baseball scouts were right about Negro league stars such as Monte Irvin and Satchel Paige. Both eventually received big-league contracts.
Not everyone with extraordinary talent was so fortunate. Some referred to power hitter Josh Gibson as “the Black Babe Ruth.” It might have been more accurate to call Ruth “the white Josh Gibson.”
Segregation strangled Gibson’s career. He died in 1947 at age 35 without ever reaching the big leagues or seeing Robinson make it.