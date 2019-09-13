The number of public pools available to swimmers in Santa Fe is going to dry up again at the end of the year.
The city plans to close the pool at Fort Marcy Recreation Complex for renovations from October until mid-December, and the reopening of Salvador Perez Recreation Complex, which was scheduled for December, is now slated for February.
With the outdoor Bicentennial Pool already closed for the season, the only city-owned facility available for swimming during the last 2½ months of the year will be at the often-crowded Genoveva Chavez Community Center on the south side. The Chavez Center offers an Olympic-size pool, an adjacent water play area for children and a therapy pool with limited hours.
“I know firsthand that it’s vitally important, not just as a form of recreation but as a form of therapy — and it’s a great outlet to stay healthy, physically and mentally — so it’s important that we have functioning recreational centers,” Parks and Recreation Director John Muñoz said.
“At the same time, I also understand that after years and years and years of deferred maintenance, we have got to update and repair these buildings. It’s a challenging spot to be in,” he said.
The looming closure of the aquatic center at Fort Marcy comes after a monthslong closure at the facility earlier this year for renovations to the women’s locker room and amid the yearlong closure of the entire Salvador Perez Recreation Complex for a major $2.5 million overhaul that includes dealing with the presence of mold at the 65-year-old building.
There also have been periodic closures at some of the pools because of equipment issues or lack of lifeguards.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said the city has been dealing with issues of deferred maintenance “in virtually every aspect of our infrastructure.”
“Our recreational facilities are no exception,” she wrote in an email. “We are doing everything possible to minimize closures and avoid having closures overlap. We are also adding staff and extending hours at GCCC to accommodate any additional pool patrons from Ft. Marcy. We are exquisitely sensitive to the needs and routines of our clients and they are our first consideration. But these are hard decisions that had to be made regarding maintenance and replacement in our recreational facilities.”
Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said there was a “minor delay” on the project at Salvador Perez that involved removing the mold before the city could start the design.
“We wanted to be sure that conditions were safe for anyone that needed to enter the facility to complete the design,” Wheeler wrote in an email.
Wheeler said the city is replacing the dehumidification system at Fort Marcy at a cost of more than $666,000.
“The work has begun and will be completed without pool shutdown as much as possible,” she wrote. “The pool will remain open with natural ventilation and exhaust fans approved by [the New Mexico Environment Department] until the necessary shutdown October 15. It is scheduled to reopen December 15.”
The city, which usually closes the Chavez Center for about a week to clean the entire facility, didn’t do so this year.
“Deep cleaning of recreational facilities is critical and we should do deep cleanings at least yearly. However, based on many moving parts we will not close mid-year and review if we will close at all this year at GCCC,” Muñoz wrote in an email to then-City Manager Erik Litzenberg and others in July, according to documents obtained under a public records request.
The administration of Mayor Alan Webber has no immediate plans to construct another pool in Santa Fe.
“The city has been focused on deferred maintenance of existing pools and on optimizing schedules and staffing,” Chacon wrote.
Taking a break from vacuuming the 25-yard pool at the Fort Marcy recreation center on Friday afternoon, Manny Morales, a recreation supervisor, urged swimmers to be patient with the city.
“There are a limited amount of pools in Santa Fe as it is and then to have [three] of them closed is going to be rough for swimmers and rough for staff, too, because we get shuffled around with the closures as well,” he said. “Closure to closure, renovation to renovation, we get tossed kind of where they need us.”
Morales said swimmers who have an affinity for the same pool tend to get even more frustrated with the closures.
“The thing with Santa Fe swimmers is — especially this pool, and I’ve worked at them all — the swimmers here tend to get a little territorial of their lanes,” he said. “Just like you go to your favorite restaurant or whatever and you have your little favorite plate or meal or table and when you go and it’s not available, people kind of get upset.”
In addition to the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, Santa Fe Community College also has pools open to the public.
Morales said people who get frustrated with a pool closure sometimes end up liking going to another pool. He said the pools at the Chavez Center can accommodate a lot of swimmers so long as they practice good swim etiquette, such as sharing lanes.
Morales noted the pool closure at Fort Marcy will be temporary.
“Maybe for the meantime, find another sport,” he said, joking.
