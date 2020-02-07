Patricio Arnold Griego, the suspect in Thursday's homicide in Tesuque, has been arrested.
The Santa Fe Police Department SWAT team took him into custody around 1:33 p.m. Friday at a home on the 500 block of Onate Street, according to a news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Griego, 65, was charged with an open count of homicide Thursday in the death of his brother, Jimmy Griego.
"Sheriff's investigators had been searching for the suspect in the city of Santa Fe during the morning hours today and learned the suspect was still in the city limits and driving the vehicle he fled the scene from yesterday," the news release states.
Griego surrendered without incident, according to the news release.
