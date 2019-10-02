SWAIA looks for new Indian Market director

The world’s largest juried Native American art market is searching for a new director after declining to renew the contract of Ira Wilson, who had headed the popular August event in Santa Fe since February 2018.
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts’ board of directors parted ways with Wilson because it wants new leadership before the organization’s 2021 centennial celebration, said Amanda Crocker, interim co-director.
“They did not renew his contract, so in effect he was terminated,” Crocker said, declining to offer details about what may have led to the decision to part ways with Wilson, whose last day was Sept. 19.
Wilson, who spent 26 years working for the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque before taking the director’s position in Santa Fe, could not be reached for comment.
In interviews Wednesday, leaders of the organization would not talk about the reasons behind Wilson’s departure, preferring to emphasize what’s ahead for Indian Market as it heads toward the future. Crocker and Yvonne Gillespie will share director duties as SWAIA looks for Wilson’s successor.
“It’s really just about fresh leadership for some of the initiatives,” said Thomas Teegarden, the organization’s board chairman.
“Ira was a superb operator” who took the event “to new levels” and did “an outstanding job,” Teegarden said.
“We have a very small staff, and in order to handle a lot of the visionary aspects [of the 100th market] … and maybe changes in direction for [the] second century, we needed a different type of leadership,” he added. “That’s the whole story right there.”
The organization is no stranger to controversy, particularly in recent years.
In 2017, SWAIA ended a longtime practice of granting tenure to traditional artists who had displayed their work at the market for many years. The tenure guaranteed them a spot at the market, avoiding the usual jury-selection process that other artists must go through before they can display their work at the annual August event.
It also began an online application process requiring artists to submit high-quality digital photos of their work — a change that some critics said put older artists at a disadvantage.
Under Wilson, the market’s primary goal was to promote a balance between older, traditional Native artists and less-established younger artists.
Crocker said the proximity to the association’s 100-year market celebration “is the best timing” because it will give the next director a year under his or her belt before the 2021 event. She added the organization hopes to have a director on board by early 2020.
The group has plans for a history museum exhibit on the market, a possible documentary and a book for the centennial celebration, Crocker said. That event also will place a special emphasis on artists who have been with the market for decades and those who helped found it.