A woman who has a 30-year background working with tribal governments and tribal-run corporations has been named executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, the board announced Thursday.
Kim Peone is the first Native woman to hold the position in the organization’s 84-year history. Her appointment comes at a difficult time for the nonprofit, which on April 4 announced the postponement this year of its signature event, the 98-year-old Santa Fe Indian Market.
“She has an extensive career — very well rounded — and considerable depth in many areas,” SWAIA Board Chairman Tom Teegarden said. “She’s a financial person. She’s been in the role of CFO for several multimillion-dollar enterprises owned by tribes. She also served a stint as the treasurer for the Native American Finance Officers Association, which is very prestigious and influential. So she probably brings more business acumen to the position than anyone’s had in a long time.”
Peone, SWAIA’s first executive director since Ira Wilson’s contract was terminated in September, served previously as the chief executive officer of the Colville Tribal Federal Corp. in Washington. She was also the chief financial officer of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina from 2009-15.
“That was probably the one job where I really gained a level of understanding of running complex organizations,” Peone said. “My operating budget was $350 million. I had 46 staff members and managed information technology, budget and finance, and travel and tourism as well.”
Peone, who is 52, was born in Santa Fe and grew up in North Carolina where her father, Richard, was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. She moved to Santa Fe in July with the intention of taking another position.
“Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition,” she said. “In the midst of being there and looking at options, I applied to that position at SWAIA in its second round of searches. I have to commend the board because even in these difficult times, they chose to hire an executive director after having to decide to not have Indian Market in August. It shows their willingness to be flexible and be creative and to come up with solutions and I’m very pleased to be a part of that.”
SWAIA’s operating budget is about $1.5 million. Roughly 60 percent of that comes from booth fees, membership and earned income, such as sales of SWAIA merchandise. The rest comes from ticketed fundraising events, sponsorships, grants and donations. Not having a market this year presents an economic challenge to the organization, and SWAIA needed someone in a leadership position with solid experience in finance, the group said.
“Kim’s background in managerial and leadership are such that we feel she’ll be a real asset and a champion on behalf of Native artists and help us weather this period,” Teegarden said.
The Santa Fe Indian Market had a total economic impact of $165.3 million in 2018.
“I’m really glad that they didn’t delay her appointment, because it really will help them position themselves for recovery,” said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe. “Bringing somebody in with fresh eyes and, presumably, a fresh approach, will be really important as we move into the recovery stage of this pandemic.”
Peone, who started at SWAIA on Wednesday, is working remotely, hunkered down at her family home in North Carolina until travel restrictions ease.
“At this point, I just really want to get familiar with our financials and other parts of the organization,” said Peone, who holds degrees in marketing and accounting from Eastern Washington University. “My vision is to try to create sustainability, build bridges and develop good partnerships. I think SWAIA’s a beacon to Native American Indian arts.”
Working with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians was her first high-profile position after graduating in the early 1990s, she said.
“It was a good experience because my father always felt like I was going to come back and help his tribe,” said Peone, whose mother is a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Her parents met in Santa Fe as students at the Institute of American Indian Arts.
“My mom, too, said ‘You’re going to come back and help my tribe, Kim.’ And, sure enough, that was my next assignment. All of a sudden, here I am back in Santa Fe helping my people.”
