A suspicious package found near the Santa Fe ski basin Friday turned out to be a brick, according to police.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said a woman who moderates the Santa Fe Bulletin Board Facebook page called law enforcement at about 10 a.m. stating someone had posted a picture of an unattended, suspicious package in the parking area of the Chamisa Trailhead. He said it was wrapped in brown packaging and had a yellow label attached.
"According to the deputy [on scene], the label stated 'From: Make America Great Again' and ... it was stamped 'rush' with an actual mailing address," Mendoza said.
The sheriff could not immediately provide the mailing address listed on the package, and said his office does not have any leads for who may have left the brick at the trailhead.
Law enforcement shut down a section of Hyde Park Road leading up to the ski basin at about 11 a.m., leaving hopeful skiers stranded off to the side of the road on the second day of Santa Fe's ski season.
Sheriff's deputies left the scene at about 12:40 p.m. New Mexico State Police explosive ordnance disposal vehicles passed the blockade shortly after, and determined the package was not a threat.
"Santa Fe County set up a perimeter, our ... bomb team responded, assumed control of the scene, [and] deemed it safe," state police Lt. Mark Soriano said. "At the end of it [we] turned the scene back over."