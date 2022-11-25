A suspicious package found near the Santa Fe ski basin Friday turned out to be a brick, according to police.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said a woman who moderates the Santa Fe Bulletin Board Facebook page called law enforcement at about 10 a.m. stating someone had posted a picture of an unattended, suspicious package in the parking area of the Chamisa Trailhead. He said it was wrapped in brown packaging and had a yellow label attached.

"According to the deputy [on scene], the label stated 'From: Make America Great Again' and … it was stamped 'rush' with an actual mailing address," Mendoza said.

