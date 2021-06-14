A report of a letter containing containing an unknown substance prompted a response by multiple agencies Monday at an Eldorado home.
Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies responded first to the residence on Melado Drive in the subdivision south of Santa Fe. New Mexico State Police officers were asked to help with backup around 8:30 a.m., Lt. Ray Wilson said. The FBI took over the investigation by late afternoon.
FBI spokesman Frank Fisher wrote in an email Monday evening, "An examination of the substance determined it was not harmful."
Other agencies called in to investigate included the New Mexico National Guard and the Santa Fe County Fire Department.
