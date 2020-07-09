Santa Fe police responded to a call Thursday afternoon about a suspicious package at South Federal Place that was a false alarm.
A U.S. marshal at the federal courthouse found the package near the Kit Carson obelisk and called police, said Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department.
The item turned out to be a DVD wrapped in an old T-shirt, Gurulé said.
The city sent a text alert at about 1:40 p.m., stating South Federal Place and Washington Avenue down to Paseo de Peralta were closed due to police activity. The area reopened about 30 minutes later.
Police determined the item wasn't dangerous after a U.S. marshal K-9 sniffed it and the department's bomb squad took an X-ray of the item.
