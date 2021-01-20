The Santa Fe Police Department was alerted to a suspicious item in a parking lot near Paseo de Peralta and Acequia Madre while assisting New Mexico State Police with security detail around the Roundhouse on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Paseo de Peralta was closed for more than an hour from Don Gaspar Avenue to East DeVargas Street, and residents in the area were asked to shelter-in-place while the suspicious item was being examined.

"Ultimately it was a fire extinguisher left unattended in a parking lot," Deputy Chief Paul Joye said. "That's pretty unusual, so we had good reason to be cautious."

Police reopened Paseo de Peralta just after 4 p.m.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.