A suspicious device was found Thursday at the Institute of American Indian Arts, prompting a response from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the New Mexico State Police bomb team, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.
Dusty Francisco, a spokesman with state police, said the agency's bomb team was called to the Avan Nu Po Road campus to assist the sheriff's office with the incident, but the device was ultimately deemed safe.
Mendoza said a security guard at the campus found the device and notified the sheriff's office around 2:15 p.m.
Staff at the Institute of American Indian Arts could not be reached for comment.
