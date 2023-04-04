Unlike many defendants, Judge Dev Atma Khalsa should be able to afford his paid lawyer.

A Democrat, Khalsa was suspended from the Magistrate Court bench soon after his arrest Feb. 26 on suspicion of drunken driving and two related crimes.

Recently released state payroll records show he continued receiving his biweekly salary of $4,470.40. That would add up to $116,230 for a full year.

