Unlike many defendants, Judge Dev Atma Khalsa should be able to afford his paid lawyer.
A Democrat, Khalsa was suspended from the Magistrate Court bench soon after his arrest Feb. 26 on suspicion of drunken driving and two related crimes.
Recently released state payroll records show he continued receiving his biweekly salary of $4,470.40. That would add up to $116,230 for a full year.
A first-year judge, Khalsa began receiving his salary Dec. 24. It continued unchanged through March 17, the most recent payday covered by the documents.
I requested Khalsa's payroll sheets last month through the state public records law. At the time, neither the chief district judge who suspended Khalsa nor court administrators could or would say whether Khalsa's suspension was paid or unpaid, a topic I covered in Friday's column.
The state Administrative Office of the Courts released Khalsa's judicial payroll records soon after my column was published.
Barring other action by court administrators, Khalsa could collect his salary until the criminal cases against him are resolved. In addition to drunken driving, he is charged with careless driving and driving without a valid license.
A pretrial hearing in Khalsa's case, scheduled for last week in Santa Fe Municipal Court, was postponed until April 26.
Meantime, a judge from Las Alamos will continue helping to cover what would have been Khalsa's caseload. His salary intact, Khalsa faces less personal hardship than the court system.
Police arrested him after a rollover crash on Interstate 25. Khalsa declined a thorough medical exam in a hospital to help determine if he was seriously injured.
Soon after, a police officer told Khalsa his breath smelled of alcoholic beverages. The cop asked Khalsa if he consented to having his blood drawn.
Khalsa initially didn't respond. "I don't want to be here," he finally said.
The officer replied, "Just so you know, if you leave, you're still going to jail."
"Please don't tell me that. My job is...." Khalsa said, his voice trailing off.
He subsequently refused the blood draw. Khalsa spent almost eight hours of that Sunday in jail before being released.
Next morning, Chief District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid removed Khalsa from the bench. Biedscheid also banned Khalsa from the courthouse.
Khalsa pleaded not guilty to the charges. In certain instances, he said he wasn't drinking, and he called the car crash an accident.
Khalsa contradicted himself in a public statement issued through his lawyer. By then, Khalsa was considering resigning from the bench. "He is very sorry for his actions," his defense lawyer said.
Other New Mexico judges in legal trouble have quit in retirement deals that protected their pensions.
Then-Family Court Judge Deborah Walker of Albuquerque was 65 when police arrested her in 2019 on suspicion of drunken driving after a car wreck. Walker retired eight days later to ward off a suspension and protect her pension. She had been on the bench for 25 years.
Walker later pleaded guilty to drunken driving. Her punishment was a year's probation.
Albert "Pat" Murdoch, another state judge in Albuquerque, in 2011 avoided an unpaid suspension after he was accused of hiring and raping a prostitute. The state Supreme Court in a 4-0 decision let Murdoch retire from the bench on agreement that he never again run for a judgeship or work as a senior judge.
The criminal charges against Murdoch dragged for three years. A special prosecutor, then-Santa Fe District Attorney Spence Pacheco, dismissed the case against Murdoch.
At 59, Murdoch also was in a position to retire when charged with crimes.
Khalsa, only 45, probably needs to work. He told me during his campaign he had debts for student loans in addition to living expenses.
As with many defendants, Khalsa's biggest problem now is the camera police trained on him.
Hands covering his masked face, he pleaded for a break. "Please, please let me out of this," he said.
Reading from a prepared sheet, a police officer for a second time asked Khalsa if he would submit to having his blood drawn and tested. Khalsa rambled and slurred his words without answering the question.
"Look, man, I was in a car accident. It was my car, and it was me that [bleeped] up, and it flipped. But it only flipped one time. And everybody's been saying there's been mul, mul, multiple flips."
He resisted turning around so police could handcuff him behind his back. Khalsa wept in the police vehicle. In jail, he rapped his fist against a wall to summon an officer.
Told he could not bond himself out, that New Mexico law required him to see a judge, Khalsa said: "But I am ..."
He stopped short of identifying himself as a judge. Except for the paycheck, he doesn't fit the job description.