Española City Manager Jordan Yutzy, suspended late last month by Mayor John Ramon Vigil, has threatened to sue the city over what he calls unlawful retaliation.
Some city councilors decried the mayor’s decision to suspend Yutzy and name Human Resources Director Sally Baxter interim city manager, noting Vigil doesn’t have authority to take such action.
Still, the council upheld the suspension on a 5-3 vote Tuesday after a more than two-hour, closed-door meeting.
Councilor Dennis Tim Salazar, who had criticized Vigil for suspending Yutzy, cast a vote in favor of the suspension Tuesday. He cited what he called finances “in disarray.”
Yutzy, whose salary is $120,000 a year following a council-approved raise of $9,500 in April, was suspended with pay.
Albuquerque attorney Jacob Candelaria, a former state senator, said he plans to file a lawsuit in the next couple of days against Española on behalf of Yutzy, who said he has not been given a reason for his suspension or a written notice from the mayor, city attorney or City Council.
Vigil has declined to discuss his reasons for the city manager’s suspension, citing the issue as a confidential personnel matter.
Candelaria said he believes city councilors are “closing ranks to protect the mayor politically.”
Candelaria alleged Vigil’s relationship with Yutzy began to sour in early June when Yutzy refused to fire the city’s information technology director and fill the position with Vigil’s cousin.
The attorney called the suspension the result of a “temper tantrum” by Vigil.
Vigil suspended Yutzy on June 28, the day after city utility employee Danielle Bustos filed an internal complaint alleging the mayor had harassed her.
“The force of gravity in that meeting was all about the mayor’s temper tantrum and this conspiracy that he concocted in his head that my client coerced Danielle Bustos into filing a complaint over his sexual harassment,” Candelaria said.
Bustos filed a request for a restraining order against Vigil in state District Court, but her request was denied.
Salazar said in an interview Thursday he could not explain his change of heart about Yutzy’s suspension because it was a personnel matter.
“What I can say is that there’s just so much unknown going on right now,” Salazar said, referring to the city’s finances. “I think it’s very important for an outside, independent agency to look into our finances from the past and present.”
The city’s most recent audit report has yet to be submitted to the state, nearly seven months after it was due.
City Councilor and Finance Committee Chairwoman Denise Benavidez voted against keeping Yutzy’s suspension in place, noting concerns about the costs of potential litigation to Española taxpayers.
She also has concerns about the city’s finances.
The Finance Department has cycled through a couple of directors and has gone periodically without leadership since the departure of a longtime director in 2022, she said.
She added the city’s books are currently reconciled through March. While the city submitted an interim budget for the fiscal year 2024 to the state Department of Finance and Administration, the City Council has not held workshops or reviewed numbers for a final budget, councilors said.