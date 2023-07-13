Española City Manager Jordan Yutzy, suspended late last month by Mayor John Ramon Vigil, has threatened to sue the city over what he calls unlawful retaliation.

Some city councilors decried the mayor’s decision to suspend Yutzy and name Human Resources Director Sally Baxter interim city manager, noting Vigil doesn’t have authority to take such action.

Still, the council upheld the suspension on a 5-3 vote Tuesday after a more than two-hour, closed-door meeting.

