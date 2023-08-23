Suspended Española City Manager Jordan Yutzy has filed a new lawsuit accusing Mayor John Ramon Vigil of “unethical and improper” conduct, including attempts to control hiring decisions.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in the state’s First Judicial District Court under the New Mexico Whistleblower Protection Act, comes nearly two months after Vigil suspended Yutzy, though the mayor didn’t have such authority. The Española City Council upheld the suspension, with pay, last month after some councilors decried Vigil’s action.

Yutzy, who stepped into the position in July 2022 and was earning $120,000 a year at the time of his suspension, alleges in his lawsuit Vigil discriminated against city employees and job candidates and staffed the city with his friends and political allies. He prohibited Yutzy from hiring one candidate because the applicant was from nearby Santa Clara Pueblo, the suit alleges.

