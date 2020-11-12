A Maryland-based musician.
A Santa Fe tattoo shop owner.
A Pennsylvania artist, teacher, author, herbalist and organizer.
A local midwife and her adult daughter.
Santa Fe police have so far charged five people with participating in the destruction last month of a 33-foot obelisk that had stood for 152 years on the downtown Plaza as a tribute to Civil War Union soldiers, including those killed in campaigns against Native people.
The suspects, who are facing a slew of felony charges, include one man and four women — some with local addresses and others who appear to be from out of state. Two are a mother-daughter duo with ties to a Northeastern U.S. tribe, according to court documents.
But other ties among the suspects — and how they all came to be accused of helping to bring the obelisk crashing to the ground during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally Oct. 12 — remain unclear.
Santa Fe police, who have doled out information on charges through news releases and have been reticent to discuss details of an investigation that is still underway, remain on the hunt for additional suspects. They say they are still seeking the identity of a second man who is accused of playing a key role in the incident and said more people could face charges. Surveillance video shows dozens of demonstrators tugging on a rope used to pull down the obelisk.
The monument was long a source of controversy due to an inscription on one side of its base saying it was dedicated in part to "heroes" who died in battle with "savage Indians." Earlier this year, Native American activists held a protest on the Plaza, demanding city officials remove the obelisk. Mayor Alan Webber called for its removal, but inaction on the issue in the following months spurred protesters to return to the Plaza for a three-day "occupation" that culminated in the destruction.
Demonstrators have said the event was organized by a "coalition of Tewa and Indigenous peoples and accomplices." But there is no easily apparent tie between many of the suspects or other groups.
One of the organizers, police say, was 33-year-old Lily Sage Schweitzer, who has a Pennsylvania address but may have been staying at a Santa Fe home. She was one of the first suspects identified, with the help of a tipster, and was charged Nov. 4.
A criminal complaint accuses Schweitzer of promoting the protest on Facebook, mobilizing protesters and hauling equipment to the Plaza. She also is suspected of helping to attach rope and chain to the monument.
According to the complaint, Schweitzer posted a message on the “Northern NM SURJ” Facebook page, announcing the planned Plaza takeover. The message recommended participants bring camping gear and other supplies.
A résumé on her LinkedIn profile says Schweitzer earned a double major in sociology and politics from Marlboro College in Vermont. She’s spent time in Connecticut, New York, Germany and Mongolia, and she speaks several languages, the résumé says. The document lists numerous internships, apprenticeships and positions related to art, theater and gardening.
Ryan Witt, 29, also was charged Nov. 4. A criminal complaint says officers received a tip from a former co-worker who had seen police video stills of the Maryland resident at the rally. Witt is a member of the band UVF Rays, according to the complaint, and is involved with another band called Foozle.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye said Thursday it is unclear how long the pair have been in Santa Fe and could not confirm whether they arrived solely to take part in the protest.
Late last week and earlier this week, police filed charges against three Santa Feans.
Dawn Furlong, 46, who also is known by the last name Purnell, is a local tattoo artist and owner of Dawn’s Custom Tattoos on Hickox Street. An Indiana native, she settled in Santa Fe in 1998 and opened the shop in 2004, according her business's website. She did not return calls to comment on the case.
Criminal complaints say Melissa Rose, 44, is the mother of five children, including suspect Lauren Straily, 28. Rose is from the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne, which straddles New York, Quebec and Ontario, according to a complaint.
Video posted on Facebook on Feb. 12, 2019, shows Rose, a midwife, speaking on the importance of Indigenous midwifery, alongside U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo. Rose has been associated with the local nonprofit Changing Woman Initiative, which focuses on culturally appropriate health care and birthing practices for Indigenous women.
A criminal complaint says Lauren Straily is suspected of punching and slapping her sister, Lillian Straily, who told police Lauren had become nervous after the protest and feared officers were looking for her.
Complaints say Rose and Lauren Straily both left their Santa Fe homes after the incident.
All five suspects are charged with causing criminal damage to property over $1,000, unlawful assembly and conspiracy to commit criminal damage. Rose, Straily and Witt face additional counts of criminal trespass; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and unauthorized graffiti. Furlong also is facing a graffiti charge, and Schweitzer is accused of criminal trespass and resisting an officer.
They are expected to begin filing into court later this month, with Witt and Schweitzer scheduled for arraignments Nov. 19, followed by Furlong on Nov. 20 and Rose and Straily on Nov. 24.
Meanwhile, the case remains under investigation. The Santa Fe Police Department asks that anyone with information on the incident call Capt. Anthony Tapia at 505-955-5286 or email him at matapia@santafenm.gov.
Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the incident.
