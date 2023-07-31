A half-hour before a driver barreled across traffic and flipped his vehicle in the parking lot of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy on Monday morning, dozens of police cadets had been marching on the spot where he landed.

“That’s an area where they march in formation multiple times a day and do various exercises,” state Department of Public Safety spokesman H.L. Lovato said. “We’re very grateful no one else was injured.”

The driver, a 30-year-old Santa Fe man, was suspected of being intoxicated. He was taken to the hospital with a fractured ankle, Santa Fe police said.

