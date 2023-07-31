A Santa Fe police officer and a New Mexico State Police officer look over the scene after a driver crashed through a fence Monday at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. The driver, a 30-year-old Santa Fe man, was suspected of being intoxicated, police said.
A Santa Fe police officer looks over the scene where a driver crashed through the fence Monday at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. After the crash, the driver was taken to the hospital with a fractured ankle, Santa Fe police said.
A half-hour before a driver barreled across traffic and flipped his vehicle in the parking lot of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy on Monday morning, dozens of police cadets had been marching on the spot where he landed.
“That’s an area where they march in formation multiple times a day and do various exercises,” state Department of Public Safety spokesman H.L. Lovato said. “We’re very grateful no one else was injured.”
Lovato said the man was traveling east on Jaguar Drive when he drove across the westbound lane and over the curb and sidewalk before crashing through a chainlink fence and finally into a retaining wall. The vehicle flipped onto its driver’s side and hit some New Mexico State Police patrol cars.
When police arrived at the scene, the driver was outside the vehicle.
The incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m., Lovato said, about 30 minutes after 74 cadets were in the area where the car landed.
“Had it happened earlier, it could’ve been a very different situation,” Lovato said.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez declined to provide the name of the driver but said officers plan to file a charge of driving while intoxicated.
“Right now, we’re concerned about getting him the care he needs,” Valdez said, “and then we’ll be holding him accountable.”