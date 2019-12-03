A guesthouse behind a home on West Cibola Circle near Old Las Vegas Highway was destroyed Monday night after a suspected explosion caused it to be engulfed in flames.
Homeowner James Buchanan told deputies that he thought the explosion may have been caused by a propane tank he had on the property, said Juan Ríos, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center began receiving phone calls from neighbors around 11 p.m. saying a house was on fire.
No one was inside the guesthouse and there were no injuries reported, Ríos said, but the explosion did cause damage to nearby homes.
“There was quite a bit of debris thrown hundreds of feet away from the explosion,” he said.
State Fire Marshal John Kondratick said as of Tuesday morning he did not have any new information about the incident. He said his office, as well as New Mexico State Police, the Sheriff’s Office and the state’s Regulation and Licensing Department Construction Industries Divsion are part of the investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.