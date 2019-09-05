Suspected DWI crash in Taos County kills country singer

TAOS — A San Cristóbal teenager who attended Taos High School and an up-and-coming singer-songwriter from Texas, Kylie Rae Harris, died in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on N.M. 522, according to the Taos County Sheriff’s Office.
The third driver was uninjured, according to the sheriff’s office. The agency has not yet released the name of the 16-year-old girl who died.
The Taos News reported that alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
All drivers involved were wearing seat belts, according to a news release issued by Sgt. Jason Rael of the Taos County Sheriff’s Office. The state Office of the Medical Examiner was also called to the scene, along with first responders from Taos County Fire and EMS, the Hondo-Seco Fire Department and the Taos Fire Department, who aided in the hourslong investigation.
Harris, 30, of Wylie, Texas, who leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter, Corbie, had released a new self-titled album in the spring. She was scheduled to play Thursday at Michael’s Hearne’s Big Barn Dance in Taos.
Sara Hearne Naftis, who helps produce the event, said organizers were “absolutely devastated” by her death.
Harris had been attending the Big Barn Dance off and on for years, Hearne Naftis said, and often was invited by other musicians to jump onstage and join in. “This was the first year she was going to play her own set. She was a huge part of the Big Barn Dance family.”
In a Twitter post Wednesday, Harris wrote, “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM.”
Video from Kylie Rae Harris' Instagram account @kylierh
Harris also posted an Instagram story after arriving in Taos, in which she shares memories of her visits to the town over the past 20 years with family members. Several family members lived in Taos, she says in the tear-filled video. “Literally, everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad.”
She speaks of driving the familiar stretch of roads “and remembering my place in the back seat.”
Alex Torrez, the CEO of her management company, Torrez Music Group, said in a statement to CNN, “We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night. We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time.”
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for Harris’ funeral and her daughter. The page had raised more than $11,000 by Thursday afternoon.
“Kylie was always so sweet to everyone who came in her path and as we mourn, I’d like us to come together and help take some of the burden away from her family and daughter,” a friend who helped organize the fundraiser wrote in a post on the page. “I’m hoping we can raise enough money to cover her funeral as well as help with funding money for her daughter Corbie’s college fund.”
A version of this story was first published by The Taos News, a sister paper of The New Mexican.