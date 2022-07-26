A suspected arson early Tuesday morning at La Casa Sena shut down the East Palace Avenue restaurant and the entire historic Sena Plaza for hours as investigators assessed fire and water damage and collected evidence.
Santa Fe police said in a news release 35-year-old Joseph Duran is accused of breaking into the shopping complex through a second-story window around 4:30 a.m. and igniting a fire. Officers found Duran on the roof of the building and arrested him on counts of arson, burglary and criminal damage to property, the release said.
Santa Fe Dining Inc. President Rick Pedram — whose restaurant group owns La Casa Sena — said he got a call early Tuesday from the complex's security company.
Pedram said he believes Duran broke into the shopping complex to look for somewhere to use drugs and ended up in a storage room. He appears to have entered through a window facing Palace Avenue and set off alarm, and then tried to crawl out of a window at the back of the complex, Pedram added.
After breaking the back window and sustaining injuries, Pedram said, Duran is suspected of using a "blowtorch" to light the restaurant's linens on fire.
Much of the damage at the restaurant was from flooding caused by a sprinkler system.
Duran was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the news release, and then was booked in the Santa Fe County jail.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.