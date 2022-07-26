Casa_Sena_Fire.jpg

Investigators on Tuesday look for evidence at La Casa Sena, where a suspect was apprehended after setting a fire in one of the shops.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A suspected arson early Tuesday morning at La Casa Sena shut down the East Palace Avenue restaurant and the entire historic Sena Plaza for hours as investigators assessed fire and water damage and collected evidence. 

Santa Fe police said in a news release 35-year-old Joseph Duran is accused of breaking into the shopping complex through a second-story window around 4:30 a.m. and igniting a fire. Officers found Duran on the roof of the building and arrested him on counts of arson, burglary and criminal damage to property, the release said.

Santa Fe Dining Inc. President Rick Pedram — whose restaurant group owns La Casa Sena — said he got a call early Tuesday from the complex's security company.

