A Las Vegas, N.M., man who was arrested this month on suspicion of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her grandfather in their home will remain in custody until his trial, a state district judge ruled Tuesday.
Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Gerald Baca approved a motion by San Miguel County prosecutors seeking to keep Alejandro Alirez, 23, in the San Miguel County jail until he faces trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges.
The judge said the severity of the charges against Alirez and the fact that he had missed previous hearings in other cases factored into the decision.
Todd Ellis Farkas, Alirez’s public defender, said in an interview Tuesday he and prosecutors agreed before the hearing he would not present an argument against the motion due to the seriousness of his client's case.
“I agreed with the [district attorney] that we would not contest,” Farkas said. “based on his charges and his history … he’ll remain in custody until further order of the court.”
Along with the two counts of first-degree murder, Alirez faces four counts of shooting at a peace officer. He is accused of killing Cristal Cerevantes, 33, and her grandfather Victor Cerevantes, 89, during a Nov. 8 shooting that authorities say he livestreamed in part on Facebook.
He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun and shooting at a dwelling or occupied building.
According to court documents, a state crisis negotiator was able to convince Alirez to exit the home and surrender to police without further incident.
While in custody, according to court documents, Alirez waived his Miranda rights and admitted to firing the fatal shots. He also told police he had purchased a handgun a week prior to the fatal shooting.
Alirez's past criminal history, which included charges tied to bank break-ins in Pueblo, Colo., and Taos in 2018, played a role in the judge's decision, as did his failure to appear in Las Vegas Municipal Court for hearings and a pending misdemeanor warrant out of Amarillo, Texas, on suspicion of threatening a family member.
Alirez is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Monday for a preliminary examination.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.