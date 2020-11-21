The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office was searching for a suspect in a homicide Saturday night.
Leonard Francis Kieren, 60, is wanted on an open count of homicide, according to the sheriff's office.
Kieren is considered armed and dangerous and might be in Graham County, Ariz.
He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He drives a white Dodge pickup with Arizona license plate CFT9569.
Authorities urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at 505-428-3720.
