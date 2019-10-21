A driver led officers on a high-speed chase Saturday night from Tesuque Casino into Santa Fe, driving on the wrong side of several major roads and nearly hitting other vehicles before crashing and escaping on foot, court documents say.
A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office corporal was dispatched to the casino at about 11:30 p.m. to help tribal police with the driver of a gray Ford Explorer believed to have a false license plate and contain drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
As the officer arrived, the driver of the Explorer, with headlights off, fled onto U.S. 84/285 southbound, weaving between lanes at speeds between 70 and 90 mph, the warrant said.
The driver was identified by a witness and surveillance footage at the casino as Victor Maestas, 31, of Santa Fe, according to the warrant, which said he had still not been found.
The driver continued southbound on St. Francis Drive into Santa Fe at about 70 mph, swerving into the northbound lanes near the West Alameda intersection, then turning onto Agua Fría Street where it almost hit another vehicle.
The warrant went on to describe a labyrinthine chase along multiple roadways in central Santa Fe, with the Explorer traveling the wrong way on Cerrillos Road, St. Michael’s Drive and St. Francis Drive.
The chase ended after the Explorer nearly hit another vehicle and the corporal’s patrol unit head on while traveling north in the southbound lanes of St. Francis, the warrant said.
The Explorer then swerved and lost control, hitting a curb and crashing. It came to rest in the 1400 block of St. Francis Drive.
Both the driver and a passenger jumped out of the Explorer and fled. The passenger, Alyssa Carrillo, was found hiding nearby and arrested on an outstanding warrant, the corporal wrote.
The corporal wrote he and another officer recognized Maestas from the video footage because they had “extensive history” dealing with him while being assigned to Santa Fe court services.
The warrant charges Maestas with aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain a traffic lane and driving with a suspended license.
