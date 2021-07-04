New Mexico State Police officers shot and wounded a suspect Sunday in a rural neighborhood east of the Santa Fe Regional Airport.
"Officers are uninjured," the agency tweeted. "Suspect transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."
Two state police vehicles were parked near Calle Prado and Chaparral on Sunday afternoon.
A woman who declined to give her name said there were around 10 patrol cars in the neighborhood earlier in the day. She said she didn't hear gunshots.
Even if she had, "I probably would have thought they were fireworks because [it's] the Fourth of July," she said.
She has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and never encountered or witnessed "any problems" of this sort, she said.
Sunday's incident was the third officer-involved shooting in the Santa Fe area in the past 10 days.
On June 23, city police shot and killed an armed man on Old Santa Fe Trail near the Loretto Chapel. That evening, Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies killed a man at Siler Road and Rufina Court after investigators said he pointed a gun at deputies.
