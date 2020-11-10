The mother of a Las Vegas, N.M., man suspected of shooting and killing two people — livestreaming one of the fatal shots Sunday on Facebook — had long been concerned about her son's mental health, according to an interview she gave to the Taos News in 2018.
Alejandro Alirez, 23, faces two counts of first-degree murder and a variety of other charges following the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Cristal Cervantes, 33, and her grandfather Victor Cervantes, 89.
Angela Sanchez-Martinez, Alirez’s mother, told the newspaper her son previously had exhibited erratic behavior following a bizarre 2018 incident in which Alirez, then 20, broke into Centinel Bank of Taos and attempted to fight off responding officers with a fire extinguisher and kitchen knives. Sanchez-Martinez said she believed his problems were the result of a seizure that nearly took his life in early 2017 and caused brain damage.
Sanchez-Martinez told The Taos News her son was found unresponsive on her living room floor in their Las Vegas home in January 2017. Paramedics arrived and informed her Alirez had suffered from a grand mal seizure.
Sanchez-Martinez told The Taos News that after regaining consciousness at University of New Mexico Hospital, Alirez began to speak — but only in smaller, incoherent phrases. He ultimately left the hospital that same day, making his way to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho. He left there the next day.
A few days later, Alirez’s string of run-ins with law enforcement began.
According to court documents filed in San Miguel Magistrate Court, Alirez in February 2017 nearly hit his pregnant sister with her boyfriend’s car as she was walking in the parking lot of Alumbra Women’s Health and Maternity Care in Las Vegas. According to the complaint, Alirez jumped into the driver’s seat and took off. The car was later reported stolen.
Alirez eventually was apprehended in Pueblo, Colo.
After signing a plea agreement to one charge of criminal mischief, Alirez was sent back to New Mexico on a bus to address the original car theft charge. After a month, Sanchez-Martinez said her son once again disappeared, turning up again during the break-in at the bank in Taos.
That case was eventually dismissed under a slew of conditions. Among them: Alirez was to adhere to a 7 p.m.-to-7 a.m. curfew and could not own a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint filed after Sunday's shooting, Alirez purchased a .45-caliber pistol a week before the shootings. He also told investigators he intended to shoot his niece and nephew.
Alirez, according to the criminal complaint, barricaded himself in a home Sunday on Peggy Lee Lane in Las Vegas and fired shots at San Miguel County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene. No officers were injured.
A state police news release said agents livestreamed a portion of the incident, "including Alirez walking around inside the residence with a handgun and shooting Cristal Cervantes."
State police crisis negotiators were able to convince Alirez to leave the house and turn himself in, after which investigators discovered the bodies of Cristal and Victor Cervantes.
Alirez is scheduled for hearing conditions of release Thursday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled Nov. 24.
According to court documents, bail has been set at $2 million.
