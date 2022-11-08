One of the suspects in a homicide in Santa Fe last month is being evaluated to determine whether she is fit to stand trial.

Kiara McCulley, 19, was originally scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, as was co-defendant Isaac Apodaca, for dangerousness hearings to determine whether they should be held in jail pretrial.

However, her hearing was waived after defense attorney Thomas Clark filed an unopposed motion Friday raising the issue of McCulley’s competency. She is scheduled to appear virtually before Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Dec. 2 for a competency review hearing, according to online court records.

