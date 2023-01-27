One of five men charged with murder in the death late last year of a man whose body was found in Lone Butte will remain in custody pending his trial following a state district judge’s ruling Friday.

Edgar Herrera, 31, currently faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, according to online court records. Initially, he was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office alleges Ponce-Galdeano was killed in late November after being invited to co-defendant Michael Sweeney’s home in Santa Fe under the pretense of a meeting to settle a financial debt between the men.

