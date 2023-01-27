One of five men charged with murder in the death late last year of a man whose body was found in Lone Butte will remain in custody pending his trial following a state district judge’s ruling Friday.
Edgar Herrera, 31, currently faces charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, according to online court records. Initially, he was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office alleges Ponce-Galdeano was killed in late November after being invited to co-defendant Michael Sweeney’s home in Santa Fe under the pretense of a meeting to settle a financial debt between the men.
Deputies discovered Ponce-Galdeano’s body in early December in the garage of a home in Lone Butte while responding to unrelated reports of shots fired near the residence.
Arrest warrant affidavits for the suspects state Ponce-Galdeano was shot several times before being suffocated with a plastic bag.
Sheriff’s office Detective Phil Caroland took the stand in court Friday and recounted an interview with Sweeney, who is accused of organizing the meeting — with the help of co-defendant Manuel Rios Alderete — in which Ponce-Galdeano was killed.
Caroland told the court Sweeney gave several conflicting versions of the events leading up to and following Ponce-Galdeano’s death. However, the detective said Sweeney indicated in each variation of his story that Herrera was present.
“When I asked him at one point, ‘Who do you think killed [Ponce-Galdeano]?’ he stated it was Edgar. ... He figured it was Edgar because Edgar was by the body,” Caroland said when recounting Sweeney’s initial story.
The detective said he also interviewed Rios Alderete’s roommate and his onetime girlfriend, each of whom told law enforcement Herrera was present during moments when the other defendants were discussing Ponce-Galdeano’s death.
Herrera’s defense attorney, Michael Rosenfield, asked Caroland whether any of Sweeney’s accounts are deemed “credible statements” by law enforcement. The detective said they were not.
However, Herrera’s criminal history and previous failures to show up for court proceedings were enough to convince 1st Judicial District Judge T. Glenn Ellington to keep him detained.
Prosecutor Dana Beyal detailed a dismissed domestic violence petition against Herrera filed by the mother of his children in 2020, which accused him of physical abuse and stated he owned handguns and uses cocaine.
Beyal also said Herrera has had bench warrants for failing to appear in court “in every single indicted case in 2021 and 2022.”
He had seven separate criminal cases filed against him — ranging from possession of a controlled substance to shoplifting and residential burglary — in that span, according to online court records.
Beyal also pointed out Herrera was released from custody with conditions Nov. 21, just three days before Ponce-Galdeano’s death is believed to have occurred.
“The defendant has a concerning criminal history that’s fairly recent. ... We have different parties stating that he has guns, that he’s using drugs. We have a residential burglary, which is especially concerning, [and] disrespect for authority,” Beyal said.
Ellington said Herrera’s next proceeding will be an arraignment. It had not been scheduled as of late Friday afternoon.
Rosenfield said in an interview after the hearing he had expected his client to be detained pending trial.