Phillip J. Mestas

Santa Clara Tribal Police arrested Phillip J. Mestas on Thursday after he was accused of shooting an acquaintance July 21 in downtown Santa Fe. 

According to the affidavit for Mestas' arrest warrant, he was with a woman and the victim — Joseph Clark — the night before the shooting in an arroyo near the intersection of West Alameda Street and St. Francis Drive.

Clark told police he was having a conversation with the woman when Mestas got jealous, according to the affidavit.

